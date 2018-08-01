Seattle judge halts release of 3D gun blueprints

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns.
Eight Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block the federal government's settlement with the company that makes the plans available online.
They also sought a restraining order, arguing the 3D guns would be a safety risk.
US District Judge Robert Lasnik issued the order Tuesday afternoon (local time).
The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defence Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June that allows it to make the plans for the guns available for download on Wednesday.
The restraining order puts that plan on hold for now.
In the meantime, Congressional Democrats have urged President Trump to reverse the decision to let Defence Distributed publish the plans.
Trump said today that he's "looking into" the idea, saying making 3D plastic guns available to the public "doesn't seem to make much sense!"
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the ruling is a "complete and total victory".
A Mexican official says 37 people suffered only slight injuries when an Aeromexico airliner crashed after takeoff in northern Mexico today.
Earlier, the governor of Durango state said no deaths were recorded.
The director of the Durango state civil defense office tells Foro TV that "the most seriously injured is the pilot." Israel Solano Mejia says that "the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power."
Mario Zarco was up close after the Aeromexico jetliner went down. Miraculously, there were only minor injuries.
The civil defense office says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.
Officials and witnesses differ on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeover or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agree the plane was trying to take off during a storm.
Around 100 people were on board the Aeromexico airliner when it went down near Durango today.
11.05: The web site Planespotters.net said the Brazilian-made medium-range jet was about 10 years old and had seen service with two other airlines before joining the Aeromexico fleet.
10.57: Witnesses told the governor there was a "bang" before the aircraft fell to the ground without warning at around 4pm local time, the BBC reports. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has expressed his well wishes for the crew and passengers.
10.45: "It is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident," Durango's governor has reported via Twitter. But Gov Aispuro also says hospital staff in the region "have been put on alert to care for injured people".
A map showing the location of the Mexican state of Durango, where an airliner crash took place.
10.34: The flight was headed to Mexico City, just over 900 kilometres away, when it went down, according to The New York Times. It had just started the roughly two-hour journey.
10.21: Durango's governor Jose Rosas Aispuro says there have been no deaths reported as a result of the plane crash. However, other agencies have indicated it is too soon to determine how many casualties might have resulted.
10.19: Mexico’s transport minister says 97 passengers and four crew were on the flight. The Aeromexico flight went down five minutes after leaving Durango. Durango is 900 kms northwest of Mexico City.
10.16: Here's some more footage of the aftermath of the crash, via Azucuna Uresti.
The Aeromexico plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off from Durango.
10.10: Footage posted by Operaciones Especiales México appears to show firefighters combating a blaze at the aircraft.
10.03am: The BBC reports that some passengers were seen walking to a nearby road to seek help.
Durango state governor José Aispuro says there are no official casualty figures.
9.58am: This photo from airlive.net shows the wreckage of the plane, which is an Embraer E190, flight #AM2431 from Durango to Mexico City.
9:45am: An Aeromexico plane has crashed shortly after takeoff from Durango, in the country's north-west, it is being reported.
NBC says the Durango state governor has said there has been an accident at Guadalupe Victoria Durango International Airport, and emergency services are responding, but the number of injured is yet to be determined.
Aeromexico says on Twitter it is aware of "an accident" in Durango, Mexico, and "we are working to verify the information."
The BBC says there are at least 80 people on board.
At least 80 people were on board the Aeromexico plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Durango, in Mexico's north-west.
