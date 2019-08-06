Search widens for British teen missing from Malaysian nature resort

TODAY |

Malaysian police have deployed a helicopter and sniffer dogs as the search for a 15-year-old London girl who went missing from a nature resort entered a third day.

Nora Quoirin's family says they discovered her missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in Seremban in southern Negeri Sembilan state Sunday morning with the window left open, and considered it a criminal matter.

Police have said there were no initial signs of foul play.

District police chief Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar says rescuers scoured areas surrounding the resort until 3am this morning but found no clue to indicate what happened to the girl.

Besar says the operation involving over 150 people resumed later this morning, with a helicopter and sniffer dogs aiding in an expanded search in the dense jungle.

Bali anak Akau, a local resident who is helping with the search, said foreigners "don't know how to navigate" the particular forest area in Seremban Quoirin has disappeared in and that they can "get lost" in it.

