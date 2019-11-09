TODAY |

Search underway after New Zealand woman disappears from remote island in Canada

1 NEWS
An extensive search is underway after a woman with dual Canadian and New Zealand citizenship disappeared from her home on a remote island in Canada three days ago.

Shilanne Stedmances, 22, was last seen leaving her home on Eagle Cliff Road, on Bowen Island, at 9pm on Monday, November 4 (6.30pm Tuesday NZT), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Ms Stedmances is said to have told her family she loved them before leaving the home without her phone or wallet, according to Daily Mail Australia.

A friend of Ms Stedmances, Rachel Sinclair, said that she had lived in New Zealand for several years before returning to the island in 2017.

Shilanne Stedmances is said to have told her family she loved them before leaving the home without her phone or wallet. Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

She said friends and family were extremely concerned for her wellbeing as she had been battling mental health problems.

"She is not herself right now, she is not in a stable place, she's not in her correct mindset," Ms Sinclair told Daily Mail Australia.

"It is extremely heartbreaking for us all whom are close with her and have watched her struggle."

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said they have been alerted to the case and are in touch with local authorities.

Shilanne Stedmances, 22, was last seen at her home on Eagle Cliff Road, on Bowen Island, on Monday. Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
