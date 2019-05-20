TODAY |

Search set to resume for person missing after West Coast jet boating accident

The search is expected to resume today for a person missing since Friday following a jet boating accident on the West Coast.

The boat overturned on Friday afternoon on the Taramakau River, about 5km up from the Kumara Bridge. Emergency services responded to the incident.

It’s understood two people were onboard. A second person was treated at the scene and then taken to Greymouth hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson says the police dive squad is expected to join the search this morning.

South Island river (file picture).
File picture. Source: istock.com
