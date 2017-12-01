 

Search continues for missing Argentine submarine

Argentina's navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said that authorities were trying to identify one of four objects detected on the ocean floor during the search for a missing Argentine submarine.

The vessel went missing two weeks ago, and it's believed all on board are dead.
"It's at 477 metres," relayed Balbi who further reported that the Argentine vessel, the Angelescu, had located this object and that equipment was being placed in the water to investigate whether or not it was the ARA San Juan.

On Friday, Balbi said the mission had been categorically changed to a search mission with the assistance of other countries and would no longer be a search and rescue operation.

He said the navy was no longer looking for survivors among the 44 sailors aboard the sub, missing since November 15.

Balbi confirmed that the navy did not consider it feasible that anyone survived and that all facts "prevent us from sustaining a scenario that is compatible with human life."

The search for the San Juan has employed some of the latest technology in one of the largest search efforts of its kind.

So far, aircraft have flown some 557,000 nautical miles, while ships have searched more than a million nautical miles in the frigid South Atlantic, the navy said.

