Seaplane crashes on river near Sydney with up to six people aboard

Police divers are searching for a Sydney Seaplanes aircraft that has crashed into the Hawkesbury River in New South Walees with up to six people aboard.

A boat searches near a marker buoy for a seaplane that crashed in the Hawkesbury River. Source: Nine

Emergency services including the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to Cowan Creek, Jerusalem Bay on the Hawkesbury River east of Cowan after 3.15pm local time today on reports of a light plane crash.

A search and rescue operation is underway to locate the plane, which is believed to be submerged, NSW Police say.

A Sydney Seaplanes spokesman told AAP the aircraft was one of theirs and said they were working with police on the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter found an oil slick and several items of debris on the surface of Cowan Creek, spokesman Stephen Leahy told AAP.

"There appeared to be a silhouette or outline of a small aircraft but appeared to be submerged in deep water," he said.

"It was certainly too deep for us access it and that's why the police divers have been called in."

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has announced it will investigate the incident.