Sealed with a kiss! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share tender moment after polo match

Associated Press
Meghan Markle cheered Prince Harry on today as he took part in a polo match in Windsor to raise money for his charity that helps children with HIV in Africa.

The sporting fixture has become an important annual event raising funds and awareness for the charity Sentebale.

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

1 NEWS
When he took on the role as Donald Trump's mouthpiece, Sean Spicer didn't rewrite the rule book for how the White House press secretary conducts himself.

No, he doused the rule book in gasoline and threw a match at it.

Now, almost exactly one year after he resigned from the Trump White House, Mr Spicer has a book out about the experience.

Q+A presenter Corin Dann has interviewed Mr Spicer, speaking to him about his tumultuous eight months working with the President.

Dann gave the Breakfast show a sneak peek today.

Q+A debuts at its new time slot - 9.30pm - this Sunday, and will feature the full interview with Mr Spicer. 

Spicer spent a memorable eight months as the White House press secretary, and has now written a book about it. Source: Breakfast
Associated Press
Facebook may be heading for its worst day on the markets in its history a day after the company revealed that user growth, amid swirling questions about how their information is used, has slowed.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a special assembly at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California. Source: Associated Press

The stock plunged 19 percent in early trading this morning, eradicating well in excess of US$100 billion (NZ$174 billion) in market value.

The social media company's financial results, released late Wednesday, fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company continues to grapple with privacy issues. It also warned that revenue would decelerate as it promotes new products

Facebook had 2.23 billion monthly users as of June 30, up 11 percent from a year earlier, but well short of what industry analysts had been expecting.

The results are from the first full quarter following the revelation of the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. The company is also contending with European privacy rules that went into effect in May.

The firm’s shares opened down nearly 20 per cent, shaving almost $150 billion from its market value. Source: Breakfast
