Sealed with a kiss! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share tender moment after polo match

Facebook may be heading for its worst day on the markets in its history a day after the company revealed that user growth, amid swirling questions about how their information is used, has slowed.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a special assembly at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California. Source: Associated Press

The stock plunged 19 percent in early trading this morning, eradicating well in excess of US$100 billion (NZ$174 billion) in market value.

The social media company's financial results, released late Wednesday, fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company continues to grapple with privacy issues. It also warned that revenue would decelerate as it promotes new products

Facebook had 2.23 billion monthly users as of June 30, up 11 percent from a year earlier, but well short of what industry analysts had been expecting.