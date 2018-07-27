Sealed with a kiss! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share tender moment after polo match

When he took on the role as Donald Trump's mouthpiece, Sean Spicer didn't rewrite the rule book for how the White House press secretary conducts himself.
No, he doused the rule book in gasoline and threw a match at it.
Now, almost exactly one year after he resigned from the Trump White House, Mr Spicer has a book out about the experience.
Q+A presenter Corin Dann has interviewed Mr Spicer, speaking to him about his tumultuous eight months working with the President.
Dann gave the Breakfast show a sneak peek today.
Q+A debuts at its new time slot - 9.30pm - this Sunday, and will feature the full interview with Mr Spicer.
Facebook may be heading for its worst day on the markets in its history a day after the company revealed that user growth, amid swirling questions about how their information is used, has slowed.
The stock plunged 19 percent in early trading this morning, eradicating well in excess of US$100 billion (NZ$174 billion) in market value.
The social media company's financial results, released late Wednesday, fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company continues to grapple with privacy issues. It also warned that revenue would decelerate as it promotes new products
Facebook had 2.23 billion monthly users as of June 30, up 11 percent from a year earlier, but well short of what industry analysts had been expecting.
The results are from the first full quarter following the revelation of the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. The company is also contending with European privacy rules that went into effect in May.