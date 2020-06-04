Sea creature makes equivalent to five-storey 'houses' out of its own mucus, researchers find

The ocean's tadpole-looking master builders construct the equivalent of a complex five-story house that protects them from predators, funnels and filters food for them, all from snot coming out of their heads.

And when these delicate mucus homes get clogged, the critters, called larvaceans, build a new one. Usually every day or so.

These mucus structures, or "snot palaces," could possibly help human construction if scientists manage to crack the architectural code, said Kakani Katija, a bioengineer at Monterrey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

Katija's team took a small step in solving the mystery of the snot houses and maybe someday even replicating them, according to a study in the journal "Nature" on Wednesday.

These creatures may be small, the biggest are around 10 centimetres, but they are smart and crucial to Earth's environment.

They are the closest relatives to humans without a backbone.

Also, when they abandon their clogged homes every day, it drops millions of tons of carbon to the seafloor, where it stays, preventing further global warming.

They also filter and bind microplastics, taking it out of the water column and dumping it on the sea floor.

And if that's not enough, the other waste in their abandoned houses is eaten by the ocean's bottom dwellers.

The critters also take in, filter and feed from about 80 litres of water an hour through these houses.

But it's what they build that fascinates and mystifies scientists.

Because the snot houses are so delicate, researchers haven't been able to take them much to the lab to study them.

So Katija and team used a remote submarine, cameras and lasers to watch these creatures in water about 200 to 400 metres deep off Monterrey Bay along the California coast.

These snot palaces aren't simple structures.

They include two heart-like chambers that act as a maze for the food that drifts in, except there's only one way for them to go: into the larvacean's mouth.

They often are nearly transparent and flow all around the critter that looks like a tadpole, but isn't.

The houses are big, about 10 times bigger than the critter themselves, reaching more than three feet wide (one meter).

It would be the equivalent of a person making a five-story house.

The key to this process is that the critters then inflate the house with water to make it much larger.

That also allows water to flow through so that when the structure moves through the water it doesn't give much of a motion signature to predatory fish, essentially masking the house from whatever wants to eat the larvaceans.