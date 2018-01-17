'Scumbag' takes injured horse on bareback ride while owner was away

Source:
CCTV footage has captured an Australian man riding around on a neighbour's horse who was recovering from a leg wound.
Horse Sally was walked out onto the road in Queensland while its owners were away, reported 9 NEWS.
He was then filmed riding bareback in the front yard of his home.
Six-year-old Sally was recovering from a leg wound.
"What an idiot," said Jennifer Webster, who was looking after her.
Owner Paul Webb said a full recovery would now take longer. He described the man as a "scumbag".
