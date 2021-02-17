TODAY |

Scottish schools set to reopen next week after six weeks of home learning

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A limited number of Scottish secondary students will return to the classroom. Source: istock.com

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a phased return to school to MSPs at Holyrood, with children aged four to seven and a limited number of secondary students returning to the classroom. 

Scotland has been in lockdown since before Christmas, with school closures for most pupils being part of the plan to drive down infection levels.

Sturgeon warned that school’s return would not mark the start of a broader easing of restrictions, telling parliament the stay-at-home requirement would remain in place until at least the start of March, and possibly beyond that.

The return date is two weeks earlier than the date proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the reopening of schools in England.

In Wales, children aged three to seven will also return to classroom on February 22, along with some older children. Ministers in Northern Ireland are set to meet later this week to discuss a potential date.

