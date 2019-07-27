TODAY |

Scottish rape suspect thought to have faked his own death arrested in US

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice

A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced today.

Kim Vincent Avis, 55, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week and is being held by the US Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said.

The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon.

Gordon's 17-year-old son reported that his father vanished Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters in Monterey.

Searchers found no trace of Gordon at Monastery Beach, sometimes dubbed "Mortuary Beach" for its deadly reputation.

After three days of intense searching, detectives began to suspect a hoax.

They say the son's account lacked crucial details, and he couldn't explain how the two got to California's central coast after traveling by air from Scotland to Los Angeles.

"There was a lack of detail," sheriff's Capt. John Thornburg said at the time. "The son, who reported it, couldn't even tell us where he went in under the water."

Gordon's son was returned to Scotland with the help of Monterey County Child Protective Services. He did not face charges for filing a false report.

Gordon, who is from the Edinburgh area, is wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland.

"When that came up, we start to wonder if this is a hoax, and he's trying to escape these charges out of Scotland," Thornburg said.

Kim Vincent Avis.
More From
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The National leader had strong words for the Government in his address.
Simon Bridges: 'NZ can't afford another three years of this Government'
2
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
3
They’ve overwhelmingly voted to accept their collective offer from the Government.
Fears early childhood teacher shortage will worsen as kindy teachers accept pay rises
4
Steamroller
Man charged after five cars damaged and one person hurt during Hutt Valley road roller rampage
5
Austrian triathlete describes how she 'persuaded kidnapper to release her'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. is pushing for the release of the rapper. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Swedish court hears details in A$AP Rocky assault case
00:13
Steamroller

Man charged after five cars damaged and one person hurt during Hutt Valley road roller rampage
The Pentagon.

US Supreme Court allows Trump to use billions for border wall

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Teenager in hospital after being shot in south Auckland overnight