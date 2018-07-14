Scottish protester paraglides over Trump’s golf course in - with a message in tow

Source:Associated Press
Greenpeace on Friday (early this morning, NZT) staged a protest in the sky above Donald Trump's hotel, minutes after the US president arrived in the Scottish town of Turnberry.
A protester carrying a banner reading: "Trump, well below par" circled in a motorised parachute above the Turnberry Hotel for several minutes before flying away.
"Below par" is a golfing reference meaning bad or inadequate.
Trump withdrew America from the Paris climate change accord in January last year.
