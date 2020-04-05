TODAY |

Scottish nursing home says 13 residents are believed to have died of coronavirus in past week

Source:  Associated Press

A Scottish nursing home said 13 residents who died in the past week are believed to have had the new coronavirus.

Two staff members at Burlington Court Care Home in Glasgow are also being treated in hospitals for the virus.

Four Seasons Health Care, which runs the Burlington Court Care Home in Glasgow, said two members of its staff are also being treated in hospitals for the virus.

The residents who died were not tested for the virus because they did not go to hospitals. Their families have since been told of the possible connection.

The news came as the government said 4,313 people with Covid-19 have died in British hospitals. That's an increase of 708 on a day before.

The youngest victim was 5-years-old and had underlying health conditions.For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened over 1.1 million people, killed over 60,500 worldwide, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

