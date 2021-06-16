Scott Morrison tells the Queen, 'you were quite the hit' at G7 summit

The Queen has held a face-to-face audience with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Windsor Castle.

The Queen receives Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press

The monarch, who wore a bright yellow floral dress, chatted to Morrison today in the royal residence's Oak Room.

Morrison told the Queen, "you were quite the hit" at the recent G7 summit, "they were thrilled to see you".

Since the start of the pandemic, the Queen has held scores of virtual audiences at Windsor, with guests usually speaking to her via video-link from Buckingham Palace.

It's been a very busy week for the 95-year-old Queen, who travelled by train to southwest England's Cornwall on Saturday to host an evening reception for world leaders attending the Group of Seven summit.

She then returned to Windsor to preside over an annual military parade in honour of her official 95th birthday on Sunday.

The next day she welcomed US President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden with afternoon tea at the castle.

The action-packed weekend is a contrast to much of the past year, which saw the Queen holding scores of online audiences from her residence because of the pandemic.

The monarch has carried on performing her duties although she is mourning the loss of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. Philip died in April at 99.