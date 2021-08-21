Scott Morrison says goal is 'to live with virus'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared lockdowns will be unsustainable once widespread vaccination coverage is achieved, in another warning shot to state premiers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: Getty

The prime minister continues to pressure state governments hinting at backing away from an agreement to end lockdowns and reopen Australia.

National cabinet has set vaccine coverage thresholds of 70 and 80 per cent to reduce the chances of lockdowns and move towards more normal settings.

Morrison said the focus would shift to hospitalisation numbers rather than daily cases when immunisation targets were hit.

"That is our goal - to live with this virus, not to live in fear of it," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Consensus has frayed with Western Australia not budging from its zero-case goal and Queensland warning it may not reopen its NSW border even at the higher jab threshold.

Updated Doherty Institute modelling will be presented to a national cabinet meeting of the country's leaders on Friday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the initial research was based on reopening with 30 cases in the community.

Coronavirus continues to surge in NSW with another 818 new local cases and three deaths reported on Monday.

In Victoria, there were 71 new infections, while the ACT recorded 16.

Australia has fully vaccinated 30 per cent of its population aged 16 and above, while 52 per cent have had one jab.

Mr Morrison said heavy restrictions, which are affecting more than half of Australia's population across Victoria, NSW and the ACT, could not go on forever.

"It is always darkest before the dawn and I think these lockdowns are demonstration of that," he said.

"But the dawn is not far away. We should not delay it, we should prepare for it. We should not fear it, we should embrace it and we should move forward together."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has abandoned trying to eliminate the virus, backed the prime minister's view of the future.

"Just as we tend to talk about the number of people that die from flu, when we have 80 per cent double dose vaccination that's how we'll treat it," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly believes eliminating all cases is not achievable in the long-term.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles urged the prime minister to take charge of the plan to reopen.

"We're getting this debate at the moment because we don't have leadership from the federal government," he told Sky News.

"Scott Morrison has gone missing and he's struggling to get all the states on the same page."

Qantas boss Alan Joyce said it would be a "terrible shame" if the agreement was not maintained and challenged premiers to explain how life would return to normal.