Scott Morrison says Australians are 'full of love' for mother, children killed by estranged husband in 'terrible act of violence'

Australia's Prime Minister has described the deaths of a Brisbane mother and her three children after the woman's estranged husband doused them with petrol and and set the car they were in of fire, as "devastating".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to media yesterday Scott Morrison said: "Our thoughts go out to those who are close to the family, those who are just unable to come to terms with this terrible horror".

"I know Australians all around the country, just shaking their head in the same way, but full of empathy, full of love."

"Hannah and her three children so senselessly and maddeningly murdered in what has occurred in a terrible act of violence and it just grieves our hearts."

Mr Morrison encouraged victims of domestic violence to reach out for help.

Hannah Baxter was taking her children to school from her parents' home at Camp Hill in Brisbane's east on Wednesday when Rowan Baxter jumped into the car's front passenger seat, according to reports.

The car made it to nearby Raven St where, according to one witness, Ms Baxter escaped from the car screaming "He's poured petrol on me" as flames took hold.

Children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, died in the back seat.

Ms Baxter, 31, succumbed to her extensive burns on Wednesday night.

Rowan Baxter died from self-inflicted wounds, and police have confirmed a knife was found at the scene.