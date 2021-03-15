Scott Morrison criticised for suggesting women's march participants should be thankful they weren't shot

Scott Morrison has been widely criticised for seeming to suggest thousands of women who marched for justice should be thankful they were not shot.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: Nine

The Australian Prime Minister made the comments while comparing nationwide rallies to violent protests in Myanmar.

"This is a vibrant liberal democracy," Morrison told parliament yesterday.

"Not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not here in this country."

Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy described his remarks as deeply disappointing.

"What happened in the parliament yesterday sent a deeply depressing, disturbing and disappointing message to Australians," she told Nine today.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus, who addressed the rally in Canberra, said the Prime Minister's comments were shocking.

"I really question whether he actually gets it, whether he actually really understands how at least half of the population and probably more feel at this moment," she told the ABC.

"We feel as though enough is enough, we want change."

Your playlist will load after this ad

McManus said the movement was focused on violence towards women, children and some men.

"The fact that he would then say, 'Well, if you were at a rally elsewhere, you would get shot', it was tone-deaf, just completely out of step with the feeling," she said.

"It would be much better to listen, to have empathy, to understand and to act."

Senior ministers have defended Morrison's decision not to attend the march for justice outside Parliament House.

Tens of thousands of people rallied across the country demanding action from leaders on gendered violence.

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleges she was raped by a colleague inside a ministerial office in 2019, spoke at the event in Canberra.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was unfortunate the organisers rejected a private meeting with the Prime Minister.

Frydenberg also defended his own absence at the march.

"Well, I didn't go to the march because the Prime Minister offered a meeting to the leaders of that march and they turned him down, and I think that was unfortunate," he told Sky News.

"But I think yesterday was a powerful moment outside the parliament.

"Attention was brought to a very important issue, an issue that we take very seriously, an issue that we're acting on, namely domestic violence, sexual violence against women.

"We must do better, we will do better as a nation in tackling this scourge."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australia's Minister for Women has also defended skipping the march, along with the Prime Minister's no-show.

Marise Payne said the "optics" of potentially being booed by the crowd played no part in her decision and the offer for a meeting still stood.

"Throughout the year we meet hundreds and hundreds of people," the senator told the ABC.

"I don't normally attend marches. The Prime Minister does not normally attend marches.

"But we are very, very willing to engage on the issues."