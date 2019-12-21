TODAY |

Scott Morrison back in Australia after heavy criticism for going on family holiday to Hawaii during bush fire crisis

Source:  AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flown back into Sydney after cutting an overseas family holiday short to respond to the bushfire crisis.

More than 40,000 hectares have been burnt across South Australia. Source: Associated Press

Mr Morrison arrived back on Australian soil on Saturday evening, AAP has confirmed. He is expected to visit NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters and other emergency sites on Sunday.

Mr Morrison defended his family holiday to Hawaii during the bushfire emergency, saying it was arranged some time ago. He has been criticised for taking leave as intense blazes burned across the country.

Scott Morrison’s apology comes as two firefighters died on the frontline of a blaze in New South Wales. Source: 1 NEWS

"I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time," Mr Morrison said in a statement on Friday.

"I have been receiving regular updates on the bushfires disaster as well as the status of the search for and treatment of the victims of the White Island tragedy."

The helicopter footage shows the shocking scale of the fires. Source: Associated Press

Mr Morrison's wife and daughters will remain in Hawaii.

He was originally scheduled to return to prime ministerial duties on Monday.

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the circumstances were a problem of the government's own making.

"I find it quite extraordinary that the usual protocols of the prime minister saying he is going on leave, how long he would go for and who would be acting in his absence have not been followed and, indeed, media inquiries were met with misinformation, at best," he told reporters on Saturday.

