Scott Morrison admits poor handling of bushfires, says he accepts climate change part of the cause

Scott Morrison has conceded there are things he could have handled better in terms of the devastating bushfires.



The Australia prime minister - who on Sunday announced a new AU$76 million package to provide counselling to firefighters and residents in affected communities - has come under criticism for not doing enough at a national level to prepare for the bushfires which have taken the lives of 28 Australians.



Mr Morrison, who plans to take a proposal for a bushfires royal commission to cabinet in coming weeks, has also faced insults and anger from locals as he visited bushfire-hit areas.



"There are things I could have handled on the ground much better," Mr Morrison told ABC TV.



"These are sensitive, emotional environments.



"Prime ministers are flesh and blood too in how they engage with these people.



"When I went there I went there in good faith, with Jenny on occasions, to provide what consolation I could. They're very strained environments ... you would do things differently and learn from every event but the important thing is the actions we have taken."



Mr Morrison said the scale of the bushfires was "unprecedented" and had created a situation in which Australians were demanding a greater response from the federal government than had been provided in the past.



"That was not something that was recommended going into this fire season," he said.



"There is a very new appetite, a very new expectation."



He said his government had acted on all recommendations put to it before the bushfire season.



Mr Morrison said the mental health package would ensure communities could address the traumatic emotional toll the "unprecedented" bushfires have had on people.



"We need to ensure the trauma and mental health needs of our people are supported in a way like we never have before," he said.



Free counselling sessions will be available through recovery centres and Service Australia sites to address short-term trauma.



Youth-focused Headspace will get AU$7.4 million to boost services in 12 fire- ravaged regions and to speed-up the construction of its Batemans Bay centre.



Firefighters and other emergency personnel will be able to access more intensive support through better-funded specialist organisations.



Almost AU$30 million will go to boosting telehealth services and doubling the number of free psychological therapy sessions bushfire-affected people can access through Medicare.

MORRISON SAYS HE ACCEPTS CLIMATE CHANGE PART OF BUSHFIRES' CAUSE

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison also said today that he accepts climate change is driving longer, hotter and drier summer seasons and the government's emissions targets need to "evolve".

The prime minister has faced criticism for lacking ambition on cutting Australia's emissions and many of his coalition colleagues have downplayed the link between climate change and the devastating bushfires.



Australia has pledged to cut emissions by 26 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030, under the Paris Agreement.



"It is my intention to meet and beat that target," Mr Morrison told ABC TV on Sunday.



"In the years ahead we are going to continue to evolve our policy in this area to reduce emissions even further and we are going to do it without a carbon tax, without putting up electricity prices and without shutting down traditional industries."



Asked whether he was open to moving the existing target, he said: "What I'm saying is we want to reduce emissions and do the best job we possibly can and get better and better and better at it."



Mr Morrison acknowledged some within coalition ranks felt climate change had nothing to do with the bushfires.



But it was the government's "uncontested" advice and position that climate change was impacting on longer, hotter, drier summer seasons.



"That is the position of the government - let there be no dispute about that," he said.

