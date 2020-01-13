Scott Morrison acknowledges he could have handled Australia wildfires crisis 'much better'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that he could've handled the wildfires crisis "much better."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Morrison faced criticism over what many Australians perceive as a slow, detached response to the wildfires that devastated parts of several states.

Morrison told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation today that "these are sensitive environments, they are very emotional environments. Prime Ministers are flesh and blood too and how they engage with people."

At least 28 people have died in the wildfires, which have destroyed over 2000 homes and scorched an area larger than the US state of Indiana since September.