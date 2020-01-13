TODAY |

Scott Morrison acknowledges he could have handled Australia wildfires crisis 'much better'

Source:  Associated Press

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that he could've handled the wildfires crisis "much better."

Your playlist will load after this ad

He’s also expressed regret over his response to the crisis, 1 NEWS Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell reports. Source: 1 NEWS

Morrison faced criticism over what many Australians perceive as a slow, detached response to the wildfires that devastated parts of several states.

Morrison told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation today that "these are sensitive environments, they are very emotional environments. Prime Ministers are flesh and blood too and how they engage with people."

At least 28 people have died in the wildfires, which have destroyed over 2000 homes and scorched an area larger than the US state of Indiana since September.

Four of the casualties have been firefighters.

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
'There was a baby crying under the bus' - Witness recounts horror of Auckland accident
2
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
3
Idea of introducing koalas in NZ after bushfires 'rings alarm bells' for conservationist
4
Latest Whakaari/White Island eruption victim identified as father of 21-year-old who also died
5
Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Roger Federer ready for crack at record-equalling seventh Australian Open despite lack of build-up

Amazon resale package had dirty nappies in it, family says
00:21

Australian Government puts $50 million into restoring devastated wildlife

Idea of introducing koalas in NZ after bushfires 'rings alarm bells' for conservationist