Scotland Yard drops criminal action against reporter accused tricking Princess Diana with fake documents

The BBC journalist, accused of faking documents to secure an interview with Princess Diana in the 90s, will not face a criminal investigation.

Princess Diana Source: Bang Showbiz

Martin Bashir was accused of using dishonest tactics – including ordering a graphic artist to create fake bank statements – to trick the princess into the world exclusive.

The campaign to prosecute was led by Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, who claimed Bashir repeatedly lied to him in attempt to speak to Diana as her marriage to Prince Charles broke down.

Scotland Yard confirmed they have dropped any criminal action against the Panorama presenter.

“In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995. This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives,” Commander Alex Murray said.

“They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to being a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken,” he confirmed.

“In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come light we will assess it.”