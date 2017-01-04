Scissors removed from man's stomach 18 years after they were left in there

A pair of scissors has been removed from the stomach of a Vietnamese man, 18 years after they were left inside during an operation.

The 15-centimetre-long surgical scissors, by now rusty and broken, were successfully removed from 54 year-old Ma Van Nhat at Bac Kan General Hospital.

Nhat had a traffic accident in 1998, after which he required surgery at the same hospital in northern Vietnam.

Following the operation he said, his stomach still hurt, but he went to a local clinic and was diagnosed as having stomach ache.

Having recently experienced frequent sharp pains, Nhat had his stomach x-rayed and the film showed the scissors lying in his abdomen.

Before the operation he stood in front of the hospital displaying the scar from his original operation and the X-ray film showing the scissors.