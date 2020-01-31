Scientists working around the clock to develop coronavirus vaccine

As health authorities grapple with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, scientists are working hard to develop vaccines to combat the virus.

The number of people who have died from the virus rose to 213 in China today with nearly 10,000 infected, with the first suspected case in New Zealand announced today.

One United States pharmaceutical company told the BBC they will have a vaccine ready in China by the end of the year.

Scientists were able to spring in to action within just a couple of days of the new virus being identified, after China posted details of the virus' genetic code online.

"We received the sequence from the Chinese Government, we worked overnight and the next day to design a vaccine. We immediately put that vaccine in to manufacture," says senior vice-president of research and development at San Diego-based Inovio, Dr Kate Broderick.

She told the BBC they hope to reach human clinical trials by early winter.

Scientists are already developing a vaccine for another type of coronavirus called Middle East Respitory Syndrome (MERS) using the same DNA technology for the new virus from China too.

A single strain of DNA is the main ingredient in this vaccine which they hope will trigger a strong response against the virus.