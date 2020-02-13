TODAY |

Scientists work out way to grow vegetables – with a mattress - in arid Jordan refugee camp

Source: 1 NEWS

Scientists have worked out a simple and ingenious way to grow vegetables at a refugee camp in Jordan, where the arid dirt's too poor for farming.

It's giving the refugees, many who used to be farmers, a chance to return to their roots.

Foam from old mattresses is being utilised instead of soil at the Zaatari camp.

It's giving the Syrian refugees - many who used to be farmers - a chance to return to their roots.

About 80,000 people live in the refugee camp, making it as large as a small city.

It turns out a pile of polyurethane foam mattresses piling up at the camp were the answer to help feed those living there.

