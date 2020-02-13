Scientists work out way to grow vegetables – with a mattress - in arid Jordan refugee camp

Scientists have worked out a simple and ingenious way to grow vegetables at a refugee camp in Jordan, where the arid dirt's too poor for farming.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foam from old mattresses is being utilised instead of soil at the Zaatari camp.

It's giving the Syrian refugees - many who used to be farmers - a chance to return to their roots.

About 80,000 people live in the refugee camp, making it as large as a small city.

It turns out a pile of polyurethane foam mattresses piling up at the camp were the answer to help feed those living there.