TODAY |

Scientists unearth bones of largest ever carnivorous dinosaur found in Australia

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian scientists have identified bones from the largest carnivorous dinosaur ever found in the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They are thought to be those of a dinosaur similar to a velociraptor. Source: Nine

Bone fragments were discovered on a cattle station in western Queensland and dated to 95 million years.

They are thought to be those of a dinosaur similar to a velociraptor.

The fragments include two partial vertebrae and bones from the dinosaur's hands and feet, as well as other unidentifiable fragments.

It's believed to have been up to two metres tall, seven metres long and with curved claws.

Palaeontologist and lead researcher Matt White affectionately nicknamed it "the big boy", he told local media.

World
Australia
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
4
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
5
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:22

Aussie comedian Andy Lee 'brought sandpaper along' for T20 Black Clash
00:34

Relief for Australian firefighters at last as long-awaited rain gives fires 'a good soaking'
00:27

ASB Classic stars pitch in for Australian bushfire victim support
01:30

Logging makes forest fires worse, experts say amid Australian bushfire disaster