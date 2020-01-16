Scientists unearth bones of largest ever carnivorous dinosaur found in Australia

Australian scientists have identified bones from the largest carnivorous dinosaur ever found in the country.

Bone fragments were discovered on a cattle station in western Queensland and dated to 95 million years.

They are thought to be those of a dinosaur similar to a velociraptor.

The fragments include two partial vertebrae and bones from the dinosaur's hands and feet, as well as other unidentifiable fragments.

It's believed to have been up to two metres tall, seven metres long and with curved claws.