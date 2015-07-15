 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Scientists reveal dunes of frozen methane spotted on Pluto

share

Source:

Associated Press

Scientists have discovered dunes on Pluto made of tiny frozen grains of methane.

This July 2015 image made by the New Horizons spacecraft shows dunes, small ripples at bottom right, on Pluto's Sputnik Planitia ice plain. At upper left are a series of mountains. Researchers say the dunes appear to be made mostly of icy specks of methane the size of sand. Thought to be relatively recent, the dunes are located in Pluto’s heart-shaped region at the base of water ice-block mountains with methane snowcaps. (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP)

Dunes on Pluto appear to be made mostly of icy specks of methane the size of sand.

Source: Associated Press

The pale gray and white ridges were revealed by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft during its 2015 flyby. A British-led team announced the findings today in the journal Science.

Researchers said the dunes appear to be made mostly of icy specks of methane the size of sand, with some frozen nitrogen likely mixed in.

Thought to be relatively recent, the parallel rows of dunes are located in Pluto's heart-shaped region at the base of mountains as tall as the Alps and formed from giant blocks of ice with frosty methane snowcaps.

These plains in the left lobe of Pluto's "heart" are known as Sputnik Planitia.

Scientists were surprised to find dunes given Pluto's thin, weak atmosphere.

They suggest nitrogen ice coating the surface of Sputnik Planitia transformed into gas that lifted methane particles into the air. Pluto's gentle winds then carried and deposited the grains.

Dunes already have been found on Mars, Venus, Saturn's moon, Titan, and even a comet. But Pluto's are the only ones known to consist of methane.

Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft completed its flyby of Pluto overnight, with the mission hailed a success.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Pretty much nowhere else we know of is cold enough!" the study's lead author, Matt Telfer of Plymouth University in England, said via email Friday.

He noted there are dunes on the scorching surface of Venus under a dense atmosphere and out in the distant reaches of the solar system at minus 230 degrees Celsius under a thin atmosphere.

"These are not just balls of ice far out in space," he said, adding that frozen worlds on the fringes of our solar system, like the dwarf planet Pluto, might have been active early on.
Researchers liken the dunes to those at White Sands, New Mexico, or California's Death Valley.

"It's a little bit lower density than sand we're used to holding on the Earth," Brigham Young University's Jani Radebaugh, a co-author, explained by phone.

"So it would feel lighter in your hand, but it would still be granular and would kind of flow off of your hand, and your feet would kind of crunch them as you're walking along. It would just kind of feel a lot like you're on another sand dune on the Earth."

The team has yet to determine the height of the dunes; Telfer guesses they're at least tens of meters (yards) tall.

Related

Space

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The choatic living room of an abandoned home.

'Mummified' body found in home of Sydney hoarder

2
Jason Taumalolo of Tonga is tackled during the RLWC quarter-final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, 18th November 2017. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'You guys will find out soon' - Jason Taumalolo weighing up whether to stay with Tonga or re-commit to Kiwis

3

Fatal SH1 crash north of Auckland will cause 'significant delays' as long weekend traffic hits

4

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

5
Families From New Zealand.

Auckland Maori urban authority says Government action needed over soaring cost of after-hours medical care

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

In a statement police say: "Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Karamu Road and Pattison Road area tonight".

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.

01:02
The funding includes $20 million for "projects that create jobs".

Government injects $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 