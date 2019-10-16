Scientists hopeful fungus discovered in mud will offer same painkilling benefits as morphine

The administration of painkillers could be revolutionised by the use of Australian mud, new research has suggested.

Tasmanian mud discovered 16 years ago by scientists showed a fungus which had an unusual structure once put under the microscope.

The mud resembled molecules in our body which interact with the opioid receptors in the brain, Nine News reports.

Rob Capon, of the University of Queensland, says the molecules in the mud affect the opioid receptor just as potently as morphine would, but without the negative side effects.

Animal studies have shown the new drug, when taken orally, offers the same benefits as morphine but without reducing breathing.

Opioid-related deaths have tripled in Australia over the past 12 years and on average one person dies every day from overdosing.

The drug requires more testing which could take up to a decade before it will be made available to the public.