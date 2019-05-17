Scientists hopeful drugs that stop cancer becoming resistant to treatment ready in next decade

The world's first drugs designed to stop cancer cells becoming resistant to treatment could be available within the next decade.

An investment worth up to $150 million will go towards developing the drug according to the Institute of Cancer Research, BBC reports.

Chief Executive Professor Paul Workman said cancer’s ability to adapt to drugs is the biggest challenge in treatment.

Mr Workman says the new drug could potentially make cancer a 'manageable' disease in the long-term and perhaps more curable.

Research has indicated that existing treatments such as chemotherapy can fail because the deadliest cancer sells can often adapt and survive.

"Cancer’s ability to adapt, evolve and become drug resistant was the cause of the vast majority of deaths from the disease and the biggest challenge we face in overcoming it," Mr Workman told the BBC.

He said the institute was changing their outlook on the way they think about cancer and instead are focusing on anticipating the way cancer cells will evolve to prevent them from becoming resistant to drugs.

The institute aims to attract an additional $29 million dollars for funding of its new Centre for Drug Discovery at its campus in South London.