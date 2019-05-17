TODAY |

Scientists hopeful drugs that stop cancer becoming resistant to treatment ready in next decade

1 NEWS
More From
World
Health

The world's first drugs designed to stop cancer cells becoming resistant to treatment could be available within the next decade.

An investment worth up to $150 million will go towards developing the drug according to the Institute of Cancer Research, BBC reports.

Chief Executive Professor Paul Workman said cancer’s ability to adapt to drugs is the biggest challenge in treatment.

Mr Workman says the new drug could potentially make cancer a 'manageable' disease in the long-term and perhaps more curable.

Research has indicated that existing treatments such as chemotherapy can fail because the deadliest cancer sells can often adapt and survive.

"Cancer’s ability to adapt, evolve and become drug resistant was the cause of the vast majority of deaths from the disease and the biggest challenge we face in overcoming it," Mr Workman told the BBC.

He said the institute was changing their outlook on the way they think about cancer and instead are focusing on anticipating the way cancer cells will evolve to prevent them from becoming resistant to drugs.

The institute aims to attract an additional $29 million dollars for funding of its new Centre for Drug Discovery at its campus in South London.

The centre is intended to bring together up to 300 scientists from different fields.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The breakthrough could mean cancer sufferers will live a lot longer. Source: BBC
    More From
    World
    Health
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:21
    Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
    'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia
    2
    A 12-year-old boy was sent home from Helensville Primary School today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.
    'He was in tears' - Boy sent home from Auckland school for 'not wearing enough pink' during anti-bullying campaign
    3
    One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
    One person dead after shooting in South Auckland
    4
    Jaguares' Sebastian Cancelliere (Top R) jumps for the ball with Hurricanes James Marshall (L) and captain TJ Pereana (C Bottom) during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
    Relentless Jaguares dominate sloppy Hurricanes in Wellington
    5
    Pua Magasiva
    Pua Magasiva farewelled at private funeral in Wellington
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    Group of doctors in a hurry down the hospital hallway for emergency

    Bowel cancer increasing in people under the age of 50
    00:13
    A dam gate gave way at Lake Dunlap, releasing a torrent of water.

    Incredible video shows moment Texas dam gate fails
    Sky Tower shines red as firefighters raise over $1M for cancer patients

    Sky Tower lights up red as Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge raises over $1 million for cancer patients

    Chelsea Manning sent back to jail for refusing to testify telling judge she'd rather 'starve to death'