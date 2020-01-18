TODAY |

Scientists getting close-up look at Weddell seals behaviour in the Ross Sea

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of scientists want to find out if the current protection measures for animals in the Ross Sea are working.

As part of the study, scientists in Antarctica are also learning how Weddell seals act under water. 

'We're particularly interested in Weddell seals because we know that Weddell seals are one of the few animals that eat toothfish, but we don't know if they're eating it now or then or if they're eating it a lot of the time," said Dr Matt Pinkerton, NIWA principal scientist.

The project is one of several to monitor the region using camera and other equipment attached to the Weddell seals to reveal underwater habits humans almost never get to see. 

GPS trackers are put on the seals to see where they go. 

"It’s a bit of a challenge the animals don’t just let us attach them to them so we sedate them first, so we can handle them safely, both for our safely and for their safety," said Rachel Holser from the University of California. 

The scientists stress the attachments aren't harmful or permanent and research will help sustain the species and monitor the health of the Ross Sea. 

The scientists are looking for mums with pups aged between 29 and 31 days, which is the best time to track them because they’re about to leave their young and go look for food. 

