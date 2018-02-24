Scientists find swishing, rinsing, slowly sipping acidic drinks increases tooth erosion

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.
Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.
The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.
Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ