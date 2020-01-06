Scientists discover what is thought to be world's largest flower in Indonesia

Scientists have discovered what is thought to be the world's largest flower in Indonesia.

Rafflesia flower discovered in Indonesia. Source: BKSDA

It comes as a rafflesia plant measuring nearly four feet in diameter has flowered in a West Sumatran forest.

According to the Natural Resources and Conservation Center in West Sumatra this makes it the largest flower ever recorded.

The massive flower is four inches wider than the largest ever rafflesia flower which was discovered in the same region in 2017, CNN Indonesia reports.

The rafflesia plant is parasitic, sapping water and nutrients from a host plant to survive.