Scientists discover new relative of the T-Rex and call it the 'Reaper of Death'

Source:  1 NEWS

Canadian scientists have discovered an older relative of the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex, calling the new variant the "Reaper of Death".

An artist's impression of the newly discovered tyrannosaurus species Thanatotheristes degrootorum - Greek for "reaper of death". Source: Julius Csotonyi/The University of Calgary

Thanatotheristes degrootorum - Greek for "reaper of death" - would have grown to about 8m in length and lived in the plains of North America about 80 million years ago.

Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of dinosaur pelaeobiology at the University of Calgary, told AFP "we chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaur was as the only known large apex predator of its time in Canada, the reaper of death".

A specimen of the new dinosaur was found by Calgary PhD student Jared Voris - the first new tyrannosaur discovered in Canada in the past 50 years.

