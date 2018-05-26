 

Science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter who wounded two, says student

A male student armed with two handguns opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning (local time), wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana after a shooting.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker said the science teacher likely prevented even more injuries by confronting the shooter, who he said pulled out a gun and opened fire while the class was taking a test.

"Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground," Stonebraker said. "If it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure."

The attack at Noblesville West Middle School happened around 9 am (local time), police Chief Kevin Jowitt said at a news conference. He said the suspect asked to be excused from class before returning with the guns, and investigators believe he acted alone.

"We do know the situation resolved extremely quickly," Jowitt said.

There was no information released on the identities or conditions of the victims, who were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the teacher was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the wounded student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She didn't know the seriousness of their injuries.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers, and months after the school attack that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

The Florida attack inspired students from that school and others throughout the country to call for more restrictions on access to guns.

After the Indiana attack, students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where hundreds of parents and other family members arrived to retrieve them.

Authorities referred to a prompt and heroic response but didn't confirm accounts of the teacher tackling the student or describe the role of the resource officer who was stationed at the school.

When asked to elaborate on his praise of response, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said: "Wait 'til one day we can tell you that story. You'll be proud of them, too."

