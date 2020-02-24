Science Channel slammed for 'enabling and exploiting' flat-Earther killed trying to prove theory

A US-based cable channel following the journey of a flat-Earth advocate trying to prove his theory with a home-built rocket has been criticised as "irresponsible" after his death.

'Mad' Mike Hughes. Source: Associated Press

'Mad' Mike Hughes died during the weekend after an attempted launch in his homemade, steam-powered rocket went horrifically wrong.

Ultimately, the 64-year-old wanted to soar 100km above Earth to see the planet's curvature with his own eyes.

This weekend's fatal launch was supposed to be featured on the Science Channel as part of the coverage of his mission.

Today the television network posted a tribute to him after his death.

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey," it wrote in a statement on its social media channels.

However, it's also come under fire for its part in the flat-Earth mission.

"Someone should investigate you for your role in assisting and encouraging what was a suicide," writes Sarah Parcak, an egyptologist who says she'd previously pitched her own programme to Science Channel.

"Almost feel Science Channel was irresponsible in feeding into this guy's delusion," says another user, who goes by the Twitter handle @poormanumbrella.

Andrew Chalk, a reviewer for PC Gamer, was also critical.

"Enabling and exploiting a man willing to risk his life in a desperate quest for fame, that's some good science there guys," he writes.

"He wasn't 'famous' outside of maybe fringe science-deniers and freakshow fans. And he might still be alive if the 'Science Channel' hadn't promised him a new and much bigger audience."

In a CBS interview in 2018, Mr Hughes made a comment that seems particularly grim in hindsight.