Schools closed as rough weather rips through Samoa

A vast band of low pressure is hovering over Samoa today, causing flooding, closing schools and delaying flights on the island nation.

University of Samoa is closed today because of the storm, schools will also remain closed today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain and wind warnings are in place for all of Samoa today, with flood warnings for all major rivers and vulnerable areas, according to a statement released from their government.

The area of low pressure will also bring very rough seas and dangerous surf over the next few days.

Flights from the national airline, Samoa Airways, between Auckland and Apia have been delayed by ten hours in an attempt to wait out the storm.

Pagopago Airport in neighbouring American Samoa was closed today due to the poor conditions.