Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Teachers and classmates of some of the children rescued or still trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand have spoken about them.

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they now hold daily activities every morning that include praying and meditation for everyone in the cave to come out safely.

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they now hold daily activities every morning that include praying and meditation for everyone in the cave to come out safely.

Six of the students trapped in the cave study at the school.

Phuwadech Kamnguen, 14-year-old Grade 8 student, who is best friends with "Tun", one of the children trapped in the cave said:

"Tun is jovial, he is very approachable, and when he studies, he studies hard. When he's free, he takes us to play football."

"Even when my friends have left the cave, I'm worried about their physical wellbeing. From what I've seen in the clip, they did look skinny."

Waranchit Kankaew, is a 14-year-old friend of "Dom", "Mick", and "Phong", three of the trapped children.

He has been to the Tham Luang cave four times.

"I used to get stuck in Tham Luang cave as well, so I understand (how they feel), I felt shocked and worried, it took 30 minutes until I got out," Kankaew said.

Manusanit Chongpanyanon, Grade 8 teacher of 'Turl' one of the children trapped in the cave was more optimistic. 

"I think everyone is going to come out safe," Chongpanyanon said. 

"There's nothing to be worried or scared about, but we have to give authorities time to work, everybody needs to think about the safety and health of both the disaster victims and the rescuers."  

Meanwhile, four more of the youth football players trapped for over two weeks in the cave were brought out on Monday, an official said, bringing to eight the number extracted in the ongoing high-stakes rescue operation.

