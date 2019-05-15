School community rallies around Aussie principal facing dismissal after tackling student involved in fight

Tearful parents and former and current students have rallied to support an Australian principal facing dismissal when trying to break up a school yard fight.

Video captured the moment the Western Australian educator, Grant Walton, tackles a student after it's believed the student hit him from behind during an altercation at the school.

Mr Walton has been suspended during an investigation into the incident, according to Nine News. He could face dismissal.

But, a petition has been signed by more than 3000 people, including parents and former students of the Bunbury school - Eaton Community College.

Witnesses to the fight told Nine News Mr Walton had been hit in the head from behind by the 14-year-old boy, prompting him to respond and tackle the boy, then pin him to the ground before the boy thrashes and stands up.

Many parents are backing Mr Walton with Linda Ball saying, "Him not being here has been a disruption for the children learning. He is such a great asset to this school."

Former student Joshua Greminger also told Nine News, "I think that it’s a travesty what they’ve done, they should be standing behind him."

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan says he sympathises with the teacher.

"I don't want any teaching staff or education staff to be hung out to dry," he told Nine News.