 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


School bus driver charged in deadly French train collision

share

Source:

Associated Press

French authorities have filed preliminary charges against the driver of a school bus that collided with a regional train in southern France, killing six children.

Another 19 were injured in the crash near Perpignan.
Source: 1 NEWS

The investigation is focusing on whether the crossing barriers onto the tracks were raised or lowered in last week's accident in the village of Millas in the eastern Pyrenees.

The bus driver, a 46-year-old woman who was also injured, said they were raised. But the local prosecutor said initial evidence and witness statements suggest they weren't.

A judicial official said that the driver is accused of manslaughter and involuntary injury. The driver's lawyer Jean Codognes told broadcaster BFM that she was hospitalised and in deep distress after being questioned by police.

Funeral ceremonies are being held throughout the week for those killed, all middle school or high school students in the region.

At a memorial Thursday, the region's top government official read a message from President Emmanuel Macron to the children's families and friends.

"All of France is with (you) in sadness and pain," he said. "Today the word fraternity, part of our national motto, takes on its full meaning. The nation should stay at the sides of those who are suffering."

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hailstones big enough to crack windscreens, damaging winds and heavy rain brought the Christmas break to a lively end.

Watch: Fork lightning fills the sky as intense supercell storm batters Queensland

00:14
4
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

00:29
5
A viewer spotted a potentially cancerous blemish on Morgan’s skin while she was watching the programme.

'Give that lady a gold star' - viewer spots potentially deadly blemish on Piers Morgan while watching doco

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.


06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 