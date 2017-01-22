School bus carrying students home from ski trip crashes in Italy, killing at least 16 and injuring 26 more

A bus carrying Hungarian students home from a school ski trip in France slammed into a highway barrier in northern Italy and burst into flames, killing at least 16 people, police said last night.

Thirty nine others survived, but some were seriously injured.

The impact of the crash last night was so violent that the overpass support column actually entered into the bus, officials said.

The ensuing fireball burned some of the 16 dead beyond recognition and torched the bus, leaving just a skeleton of twisted steel.

Nevertheless, one teacher managed to save some of the kids, suffering serious burns to his back as he did so, said Judit Timaffy of Hungary's consulate.

"The kids told me that the fire started and they escaped from the fire, breaking the windows of the bus," she said.

"Some of them managed to escape, but many were left inside."

No other vehicles were involved in the crash on the highway near Verona, and the cause wasn't known, said a tearful police commander Girolamo Lacquaniti.

Of the 39 survivors, 26 were injured, some seriously, he said.

Police say 16 people have died when the bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona last night. The bus was returning to Budapest with students ages 15 to 17. Source: Associated Press

"One passenger is currently in an induced coma and in life-threatening condition," Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto told reporters in Budapest.

According to Mr Szijjarto, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guard rail before the overpass support and then exploded.

Investigators found no brake marks at the scene, he said.

Ms Timaffy said investigators were looking into the possibility the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

RAI state radio said a Slovenian truck driver travelling behind the bus had noticed a problem with one of its wheels and tried to alert the driver.

But the driver didn't react quickly enough, RAI said. The Slovenian truck driver stayed at the scene, trying to help, until investigators arrived.

In Budapest, a black flag flew from a flagpole above the door of the Szinyei Merse Pal Gimnazium.

About 60 students gathered for a vigil outside the school, lighting small candles and laying flowers in memory of the victims.

Firefighters inspect the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona in northern Italy last night. Source: Associated Press

Overnight the survivors had been taken to a nearby hotel and were being interviewed by investigators, the ANSA news agency reported.

The parents of some of the children were heading there to bring them home.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry said it was told that there were 54 passengers and two drivers aboard, but said it believes the actual number was higher.