Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes arrives in Bali in lead up to deportation back to Australia

Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes has arrived in Bali to offer support to her sibling in the lead-up to her deportation to Australia later this month.

Arriving from Brisbane in a black t-shirt and jeans, Mercedes Corby was picked up at Denpasar airport by her estranged husband Wayan Widyartha.



When asked by reporters whether she was excited to see her sister, Mercedes replied: "Yes I am."



Mr Widyartha told reporters to write "good news" about Corby and her family.



Mercedes earlier told the Nine Network at Brisbane airport that she was "glad to be going over there [Bali] to bring my sister home".



It comes more than three years after Corby was released from Kerobokan prison on parole in February 2014.



After years of living in the beachside town of Kuta, the 39-year-old is now preparing to report to corrections in Denpasar for the last time on May 27, before being deported back to Australia.

