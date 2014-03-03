 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes arrives in Bali in lead up to deportation back to Australia

share

Source:

AAP

Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes has arrived in Bali to offer support to her sibling in the lead-up to her deportation to Australia later this month.

TV viewers have been given a revealing insight into Schapelle Corby’s first moments of freedom.
Source: 1 NEWS

Arriving from Brisbane in a black t-shirt and jeans, Mercedes Corby was picked up at Denpasar airport by her estranged husband Wayan Widyartha.

When asked by reporters whether she was excited to see her sister, Mercedes replied: "Yes I am."

The split of Schapelle's sister Mercedes and Wayan Widyartha was not reported to Bali Corrections Authorities.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Widyartha told reporters to write "good news" about Corby and her family.

Mercedes earlier told the Nine Network at Brisbane airport that she was "glad to be going over there [Bali] to bring my sister home".

It comes more than three years after Corby was released from Kerobokan prison on parole in February 2014.

After years of living in the beachside town of Kuta, the 39-year-old is now preparing to report to corrections in Denpasar for the last time on May 27, before being deported back to Australia.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2005 after she was arrested the previous year in Bali with 4.1kg of cannabis inside a bodyboard bag.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

00:30
2
Stopping one Ioane on the wing is hard enough so when BOTH turn up out there, the Cheetahs defence didn't stand a chance.

Watch: Blues brothers at it again as Akira and Rieko Ioane combine brutal strength and blistering pace for try

05:13
3
Tokirima School near Taumarunui has just eleven pupils and faced a really hard time in finding someone to run it.

'I love our little school' - tiny Kiwi school's worldwide search for a principal finally pays off

00:56
4
As a guest on Australia's Triple J radio station, the New Zealand pop star admitted she has never watched the movie Gladiator, which Crowe features in.

'Is he from New Zealand?' - Lorde stunned as she learns on Aussie radio show that Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi

5
Court. (file photo)

Dentist found guilty of laughing gas sex attacks

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ