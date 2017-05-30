 

Schapelle Corby's reality TV stint 'a load of crap', says sister

Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes says rumours the convicted drug smuggler is heading to the UK to appear on TV's Celebrity Big Brother is "a load of crap".

Corby can be seen grinning as she and her family take the media on a wild goose chase.
The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said the 39-year-old Gold Coaster had signed a deal with the program's distributor and applied for a working visa.

The report says it's understood distributor Endemol Shine International chipped in for the headline-grabbing former beauty student's return to Australia.

Mercedes Corby quickly turned to social-networking app Instragram today saying she "had to laugh" at the rumours, calling them "a load of crap".

"It is just BS reporting again. Who are these made up sources close to the family I wonder spinning all these quotes??," she wrote.

Corby's return to Australia from Indonesia last month sparked a media frenzy and her Instagram account quickly garnered almost 200,000 followers.

Ms Corby was deported to Australia almost 13 years after she was caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag at Bali's Denpasar Airport.

Proof of life: Schapelle Corby breaks silence to Aussie media with a single word - 'hello'

Video: Schapelle Corby posts cheeky clip of her watching live TV coverage of media chasing her decoy
Video: Schapelle Corby reveals how she lost the massive media pack as she watches a live chase from her Aussie hotel room!

