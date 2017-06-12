 

Schapelle Corby's parole papers fetch more than $21,000 on eBay, with proceeds going to charity

Convicted Australian drug-smuggler Schapelle Corby's parole papers have fetched more than NZD$21,030, bought by an anonymous eBay bidder with all proceeds going to a child-recovery charity. 

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Corby donated her tattered papers to the Australian branch of Project Rescue Children, which is said to go undercover to rescue and care for children who are being used as prostitutes around the world. 

The item's description said: "Schapelle Corby has graciously donated her parole papers, the only possession [other than clothes] that she left Bali with."

Schapelle Corby's parole papers.

Schapelle Corby's parole papers.

Source: Twitter/Project Rescue Children

The Project Rescue Children posted on Instagram after the auction: "We appreciate all those generous bidders and supporters who have made this initiative so successful."

"Our sincere thanks to @schapelle.corby for entrusting us with something so personal which has now become the catalyst for new opportunities for children at risk."

The auction started at $0.99 and was open for bidding for a week. 

In October 2004 Corby was caught at Denpasar Airport with 4.2kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.

She was initially sentenced to 20 years in jail and spent more than a decade in Kerobokan prison before being deported.

She arrived back in Australia on May 28.

