Schapelle Corby to spend first morning back home after leading media pack on wild goose chase

AAP

Schapelle Corby will wake up this morning in Australia for the first time in over a decade, a day after a mysterious and elusive arrival in Queensland.

The 39-year-old was nowhere to be found by a media pack after arriving in Brisbane yesterday almost 13 years after being caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag at Bali's Denpasar Airport.

Corby was nowhere to be found by a media pack after arriving in Brisbane, almost 13 years after being caught with marijuana in her boogie board bag in Bali.
Source: 9News

Security expert John McLeod led journalists on a wild goose chase from Brisbane Airport following Ms Corby's arrival, using decoy convoys to throw the media off the scent.

One took cameras to a KFC car park at Ormeau while another wound up at the Sofitel hotel in Brisbane - where many suspect Ms Corby was lying low yesterday. 

That chase came after a late flight swap which left approximately 40 media on a Virgin flight they had expected her to be on as Ms Corby flew business class on an earlier Malindo Air flight.

The famous convict is on Australian soil for the first time in nearly 13 years.
Source: 1 NEWS

It wasn't until later yesterday morning one of the SUVs hired by Mr McLeod arrived at the suburban home of Ms Corby's mother Rosleigh Rose.

Schapelle's sister Mercedes was quickly whisked by McLeod and staff into the home past a media pack.

Shortly afterwards a man wearing a Halloween mask escorted the friends to their car, which didn't start and left them embarrassingly walking past the media and back into the house.

Those inside the house, including Mercedes, could be seen filming the media with mobile phones.

Media helicopters are tracking Corby as she makes her way home.
Source: Nine

The man, wearing a different mask, returned sometime later as an RACQ vehicle got the friends' car restarted and they departed the home.

Schapelle's aunt Jen was another arrival, but claimed she was being "kept in the dark" and didn't know where her niece was when she left the home.

It left a frustrated media with a statement from the Corby family, as the only insight into the former Gold Coast beautician's thoughts on her long-awaited homecoming.

The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.
Source: Nine

"To all those in Australia and to all of those in Bali, who were there throughout the difficult journey, your support has not gone unnoticed," the statement, read by one of her security team Eleanor Whiteman, said.

"To each and every one of you, you are appreciated."

The family said the focus was now on helping Ms Corby adjust to life back in Australia.

"In the spirit of humility and in the spirit of dignity, we ask all parties to show respect for the family's privacy during this time."

