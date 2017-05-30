Schapelle Corby reportedly heading to UK for Celebrity Big Brother

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby is reportedly heading to the UK to appear on television program Celebrity Big Brother.



The 39-year-old Gold Coaster has signed a deal with the program's distributor and applied for a working visa, The Sunday Telegraph reports.



The report says it's understood distributor Endemol Shine International chipped in for the headline-grabbing former beauty student's return to Australia.



It comes after Corby's return to Australia from Indonesia late last month sparked a media frenzy and saw her Instagram following balloon to almost 200,000.



But it seems some of those followers aren't too happy with the prospect of Corby starring in the reality show.



"Don't do big brother (Schapelle) it's an awful show," one wrote on her account today.

