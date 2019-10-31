Schapelle Corby gives first interview, two years after leaving Bali prison - 'I couldn't comprehend it'

Schapelle Corby all but vanished from the headlines when she returned home to Australia two years ago, but now she's back in the spotlight.

The convicted drug smuggler has given her first interviews since her release from a Bali prison in 2017, but Corby's decision to speak out has once again caught the attention of the police.

Corby, 42, is currently promoting an updated version of her book detailing her time behind bars, Schapelle Corby.

"I was out of my mind, like, literally, for about four years," she told The Kyle & Jackie O show. "It was just really hard to go back, to actually write and – sorry, I'm going to cry.

"Mental illness is real. People would hand-feed me and I couldn't even swallow," Corby said of her time in the Bali jail.

In 2005 Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison after smuggling 4.2 kgs of cannabis in a body boardbag to Indonesia. She was deported back to Australia in May 2017, after serving nine years in Kerobokan Prison.

"I couldn't comprehend. I couldn't comprehend it," she recalled to Studio 10.

It's believed the Australian Federal Police will be showing a keen interest in Corby's book deal due to a law preventing convicted criminals from profiting from their crimes.

Corby said she is unsure where the proceeds from her book sales will end up.

"The commonwealth does have the power to act and to seek a forfeiture order against any profits," lawyer Sam Macedone said.