How will Schapelle Corby cope with returning to Australia on Sunday? Her mum admits, she's worried

Schapelle Corby's mother, Rosleigh Rose, is worried about how the convicted drug smuggler will adjust to life back in Australia when she finally returns home more than a decade after her arrest.

The 39-year-old is expected to be deported from Bali on the weekend after her parole ends for smuggling 4.1kg of cannabis in a boogie board in 2004.

"When she gets here and settles in, we'll just have to make sure we get her out and about," she told the Courier Mail on Thursday.

She said Schapelle had been holed up in her Bali home because of the media attention.

"We'll be trying to get her back into the swing of things so she feels confident."

She said no media deal had been made for Corby to discuss her return, but would not rule out one down the line.

It also hasn't been determined where she will stay once she returns.

Her mother lives in Loganlea south of Brisbane and sister Mercedes lives on the Gold Coast.

She said Schapelle had "mixed emotions" about returning to Australia, but couldn't do anything about it.

But Ms Rose, who has not seen Schapelle in person for two years, is thrilled she is coming home.

"I'm getting excited now - it's been 12-and-a-half years coming," Rosleigh Rose said