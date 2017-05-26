 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Schapelle Corby considered a 'free woman' as she prepares for deportation

share

Source:

AAP

Schapelle Corby is now considered a "free woman" in Bali but her first hours are being spent holed up in her Kuta home as she prepares for parole officials to escort her to corrections and then the airport later on tonight.

Australia's infamous drug smuggler is finally set to return home, 13 years after being arrested in Bali.
Source: Nine

Bali officials said her sister Mercedes was "expecting a lot from security officials", citing security concerns around the large media contingent on the Indonesian island and anyone else who "objects to her release".

As of midnight today, Head of Bali's Law and Human Rights Office, Ida Bagus Ketut Adnyana said Corby was officially deemed "free".

"She is no longer in detention."

But these first hours of freedom are being closely watched and protected by Bali officials.

According to Mr Adnyana, she is expected to emerge from her Kuta home at around 9:00pm where she will be escorted to corrections in Denpasar to report for the last time and sign her release letter.

At around 10.30pm, she will go to the airport where she is due to board a 2.10am Virgin flight to Brisbane.

Officials say they want to keep her time at the airport brief, citing "security concerns".

They are expecting around a quarter of the passengers on the flight to be from the media.

Her sister Mercedes and her bodyguard, who has protected the likes of the Dalai Lama and Roger Federer, are expected to join her on the journey, as are correction officials.

Authorities have previously said that up to 100 police officers are set to be deployed to guard her home in the lead-up to her departure.

This morning, however, no police had been stationed.

Her departure marks the end of Corby's long battle with Indonesian officials which began when they uncovered 4.2kilograms of marijuana in her bodyboard bag in Denpasar airport in October 2004.

Related

Asia

Crime and Justice

Australia

01:44

How will Schapelle Corby cope with returning to Australia on Sunday? Her mum admits, she's worried

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

00:38
2
Victor Kichigin's woes were compounded by a few slaps from his mum after losing to Ruslan Yamanbaev.

Video: Russian MMA fighter attacked by his own mother after losing fight

00:28
3
The US student's mother was outraged after the mock award was given to her 13-year-old daughter.

Video: 'Most likely to become a terrorist' – mum left in shock after child wins sick award from teachers

4

Man arrested after allegedly groping woman passenger on trans-Tasman Jetstar flight

00:32
5
Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.

'It's just so unfair' – daughter speaks about 18-hour search for mum killed in Manchester bombing

Man arrested after allegedly groping woman passenger on trans-Tasman Jetstar flight

The man was arrested at Christchurch airport in the early hours of this morning.

Happy pup reunited with owner after being rescued by firefighters in Auckland

Fire services were called to help retrieve a Labrador that had fallen down a cliff.

00:28
The US student's mother was outraged after the mock award was given to her 13-year-old daughter.

Video: 'Most likely to become a terrorist' – mum left in shock after child wins sick award from teachers

The US student’s mother was outraged after the mock award was given to her 13-year-old daughter.


00:32
Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.

'It's just so unfair' – daughter speaks about 18-hour search for mum killed in Manchester bombing

Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.

00:30
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ