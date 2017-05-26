Schapelle Corby considered a 'free woman' as she prepares for deportation

Schapelle Corby is now considered a "free woman" in Bali but her first hours are being spent holed up in her Kuta home as she prepares for parole officials to escort her to corrections and then the airport later on tonight.

Bali officials said her sister Mercedes was "expecting a lot from security officials", citing security concerns around the large media contingent on the Indonesian island and anyone else who "objects to her release".

As of midnight today, Head of Bali's Law and Human Rights Office, Ida Bagus Ketut Adnyana said Corby was officially deemed "free".

"She is no longer in detention."

But these first hours of freedom are being closely watched and protected by Bali officials.

According to Mr Adnyana, she is expected to emerge from her Kuta home at around 9:00pm where she will be escorted to corrections in Denpasar to report for the last time and sign her release letter.

At around 10.30pm, she will go to the airport where she is due to board a 2.10am Virgin flight to Brisbane.

Officials say they want to keep her time at the airport brief, citing "security concerns".

They are expecting around a quarter of the passengers on the flight to be from the media.

Her sister Mercedes and her bodyguard, who has protected the likes of the Dalai Lama and Roger Federer, are expected to join her on the journey, as are correction officials.

Authorities have previously said that up to 100 police officers are set to be deployed to guard her home in the lead-up to her departure.

This morning, however, no police had been stationed.