Scandinavian Airlines axes duty-free sales to cut carbon emissions

Scandinavian Airlines says it will stop selling duty-free goods on its flights to reduce the weight of its aircraft and save fuel and ultimately reduce carbon emissions, saying "every step on the way to sustainable travel is important."

Spokesperson Freja Annamatz said the airline "is aiming to cut emissions by at least 25 per cent by 2030."

Annamatz said that "passengers' buying behaviour has changed with fewer inflight sales and sustainability has become more important than ever before."

The company did not detail how much weight would be cut by the move.