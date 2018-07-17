'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

US President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that President Donald Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington the US autumn.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats was surprised to learn of the invitation, which comes after Trump and Putin met in Helsinki, Finland on Monday.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. Source: Associated Press

A moderator at the Aspen Security Forum, where Coats was speaking in Colorado today, broke into their conversation to describe the invitation.

"Say that again," Coats said, cupping his ear.

He took a deep breath and continued, "OK."