'I saw a one-year-old go before a judge' - reporter on infant boy's appearance in US immigration court

Infant children are beginning to show up in immigration courts as they work their way through the US legal system after the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy for those who cross the border illegally led to thousands of families being separated and detained.

During a recent hearing in Phoenix, a one-year-old boy faced a judge with his attorney after being separated from his father.
During a recent hearing in Phoenix, a one-year-old boy faced a judge with his attorney after having been separated from his father who came to America from Honduras. The father has since been sent back to his home country, but the child remained behind.

The judge could hardly contain his unease with the situation during the portion of the hearing where he asks immigrant defendants whether they understand the proceedings.

The boy is one of hundreds of children who need to be reunited with their parents after being separated at the border, many of them split from mothers and fathers as a result of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance policy".

The separations have become an embarrassment to the administration as stories of crying children separated from mothers and kept apart for weeks on end have dominated the news.

"The attorney representing the boy asked the judge to grant him a voluntary departure which allows the government to fly the child back to Honduras," said Astrid Galvan, an Associated Press immigration reporter who attended the hearing last week.

Critics have also seized on the nation's immigration court system that requires children - some still in diapers - to have appearances before judges and go through deportation proceedings while separated from their parents.

Such children don't have a right to a court-appointed attorney, and 90 percent of kids without a lawyer are returned to their home countries, according to Kids in Need of Defense, a group that provides legal representation.

A federal judge in San Diego has given the administration until Tuesday to reunite kids under five with their parents and until July 26 for all others.

Galvan said the Trump administration has said it's not going to meet the 10 July deadline.

